What's News Today: October 19, 2018

The City of Lynchburg holds a swearing-in ceremony for its new police chief today. Ryan Zuidema was appointed to the position earlier this month. He's been with the department since 1997. He most recently served as interim police chief.

Ferrum College celebrate the inauguration of its 12th president. David Johns took over as the school's leader in January. We was previously the Vice-President for Academic Affairs at Union College.

Radford University President Brian Hemphill will give the State of the University address today. It will highlight accomplishments of faculty, staff, students and alumni and lay out plans for the future.

Gleaning for the World will continue collecting supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael. It will set up today and tomrrow from 10 a-m to 6 p-m, at the Sam's Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Supplies needed include non-perishable food, pet food, and baby supplies.

The man, charged with killing his neighbor before getting into a shootout with Lynchburg police, will be in court today. Tony Kidd was arrested earlier this month for second-degree murder and use of a firearm. As we've reported, he was shot during a shootout with officers following a crash. The Sheriff's Office says he is suspected of shooting and killing Robin Chenault.

Governor Ralph North continues his Medical Grand Rounds Tour today. He will speak at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg. The series of lectures has focused on combating drug addiction and the opioid epidemic.

Unbridled Change celebrates its 10th anniversary with an open house today. It provides mental heath sessions using Equine Partnered Psychotherapy and coaching. You're invited to learn about the organization's programs, see the horses and enjoy food.



