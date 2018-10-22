What's News Today: October 22, 2018

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds a candidate forum today. Candidates running for the fifth and sixth district congressional seats will answer question about issues important to central Virginia. Republican Denver Riggleman and Democrat Leslie Cockburn are running in the fifth district. Republican Ben Cline and Democrat Jennifer Lewis are running in the sixth.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will discuss renovations to the County Administration Building. It could vote to accept bids for upgrades under the Treasurer's Office and above the Training Room. Work will include structural improvements, a new ceiling grid and lighting and floor coverings. Work is estimated to cost $100,000.

Candidates for the Ninth district congressional seat will take part in a debate tonight. The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber is hosting the discussion between Republican Morgan Griffith and Democrat Anthony Flaccavento. 10 News Anchor John Carlin is one of the panelists.

The murder trial begins today for the father of a four-month-old girl in Rockbridge County. The daughter of Charles Ford, Charlee, died in April 2016. The medical examiner's investigation reported the cause of death as sudden unexpected infant death or SIDS, with an undetermined manner of death. Investigators asked for charges based on the parents actions and inactions.

