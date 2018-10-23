What's News Today: October 23, 2018

The Botetourt Prevention Coalition will hold a community discussion today about the opioid crisis. Parents and students are invited to attend the discussion. Last year, some students from the county's two high schools attended a week-long conference, looking for ways to battle substance abuse in their schools. The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Buchanan Event Center.

Martinsville City Council will consider a rental property inspection ordinance. It is modeled after one in Blacksburg. The ordinance has been drafted after reports of unsafe rental properties in the city. Enforcement will be complaint-driven.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will hold the Mayor's Business Summit today. New and prospective business owners will be show the best practices for opening and operating a business in the city.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will consider passing a resolution about Interstate 81. It will request that General Assembly consider supporting improvements to the interstate. Over the summer, VDOT has received feedback about the highway. According to the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, $3 billion is needed to improve I-81, with $1.6 billion to $2.1 billion needed in the Salem transportation district.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing about building a new community of single-family homes. Magnolia Meadows would sit near Ashley Plantation on 78 acres of land. The number of lots has been reduced from 170 to 140 to reduce traffic and density. A petition was circulated earlier this year called New Homes for New Jobs. It asked county leaders to say yes to the proposed development.

The Town of Rocky Mount holds a ribbon cutting today for new part facilities and playing surfaces. The town spent $90,000 over the past two years upgrading Mary Elizabeth Park. Improvements include renovated tennis courts, a full-size basketball court, two pickle ball courts and permanent concrete competition cornhole boards.

Seventh graders from Shawsville Middle School will visit Virginia Tech today. They will take part in the "dream Big" Imagine Yourself in Graduate School" program. Before heading to campus, students filled out an interest survey. They will get to visit labs and graduate programs they are interested in.

You may see a lot of people wearing red ribbons starting today as National Red Ribbon Week gets underway. The campaign started in 1985 as a way to promote a drug free America. A community event will be held in Pulaski today to kick off the week. It begins at 11:30 a.m. at the County Administration Building.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA holds its annual SPAYghetti fundraiser today. For $10, you can enjoy spaghetti, bread, a salad and drink. All money raised goes to care for the animals. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner begins at 4:30 p.m. and continues until 7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The League of Women Voters and E. C. Glass High School will recognize video contest winners. The students submitted videos for the Get the Vote Out contest. The two winners will receive a cash prize.

The YWCA of Central Virginia holds a candlelight vigil tonight in Campbell County. People will gather to remember those who lost their lives to domestic violence and to support survivors. The vigil begins at 6 p.m. on Village Highway in Rustburg.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.