What's News Today: October 24, 2018

The right eastbound lane of Orange Avenue in Roanoke will be closed today between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Crews will work between Gus Nicks Blvd. and Mecca Street, installing new curb structures near the BP gas station.

Expect delays on Main Street in Lynchburg starting today. Rolling closures will be in place between 8th and 12th streets. Water Resources crews will conduct pavement boring operations as part of the Main Street Renewal Project. Closures will be in place daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through next week.

Roanoke will celebrate Dr. Pepper Day. October 24th is the date because of Dr. Pepper's marketing campaign from 1927, "drink a bite to eat at 10, 2 and 4." Roanoke was home to Virginia's first Dr. Pepper Bottling plant. There will be a celebration of the day in Market Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free drinks will be given out as well as Dr. Pepper goodies. You can also register to win a pair of season passes to all 2019 Dr. Pepper Park events.

The Lexington-Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce holds a candidate forum tonight. The candidates for the 6th U.S. Congressional Seat will talk about issues important to southwest Virginia. Republican Ben Cline is facing off against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.

The City of Salem holds a job fair today. More than two dozen employers from several different industries will take part. There's also workshops on resume writing and interviewing. The job fair takes place from noon to 7 p.m. in the Community Room at the Salem Civic Center.

The Danville Regional Criminal Justice Advisory Board meets today at Averett University. Nearly two dozen representatives from local criminal justice agencies and community colleges will be there. Averett established five boards across Virginia, including in Danville and Roanoke, to increase education access and opportunities for law enforcement officers.

The Roanoke Kiwanis Club recognizes first responders. Three people will be recognized from Roanoke City and County. Each will be given a certificate and a $50 donation will be made to recipient's charity of choice.

Carilion Clinic hosts a ceremonial release of burdens today. Throughout the year, people write down their burdens and place them in the Burden Boat. Those are will be burned today during a ceremony led by Carilion chaplains.

Virginia Tech will conduct a test of its outdoor sirens today. The test will be performed this morning.

