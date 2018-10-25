What's News Today: October 25, 2018

The New River Health District holds a free flu vaccine clinic today. The shots are available from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Montgomery County Health Department. The vaccine is available for people over the age of three for free.

VDOT holds its fall transportation meeting today in Roanoke. Starting at two this afternoon, displays will be set up, showing projects ranked through the SMART SCALE. Then at 3 p.m., discussions about Interstate 81 will take place, focusing on recommended projects and funding sources. You can give your feedback about the plans, which will be incorporated into the final plan about the highway. The meeting takes place at Holiday Inn Valley View.

Central Virginia Community College holds an open house today. Prospective students will get the chance to talk to faculty and learn about the school's programs. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Merritt Hall.

Today is Arbor Day in the City of Lexington. To celebrate, city crews will plant trees to replace some that were removed earlier this year. Everyone is invited to stop by and learn how to property install trees and to get to know crews.

The Roanoke County School Board will hear a presentation about how schools are addressing bullying. Prevention steps in elementary schools include mentoring programs, peer mediation and character education. Secondary programs include social media campaigns and guest speakers.



