What's News Today: October 26-28, 2018

Because of rain, the Salem VA Medical Center is canceling its drive-thru flu shot clinic today. The clinic will resume on Monday starting at 8:30 a.m.

Today is Dyslexia Awareness Day. The North Cross School community will show support for those with dyslexia by wearing red. They will also have posters and signs along its driveways highlighting famous people who have it, including Albert Einstein and Steve Jobs.

Tickets go on sale today at the Berglund Center for Darci Lynne and Friends. At just 12-years-old, she got the most votes for a final performance in the history of America's Got Talent. She will perform on March 9th.

A launch party will be held today about the experiences of the Bedford Boys. "Dawn on Omaha Beach: We Were There" tells the story of Ray Nance, the last surviving officer of the Bedford Boys. He intended to write the book himself, but it didn't get done before his death in 2009. His children have now published his story. They will talk about the book today at 1 p.m. at the D-Day Memorial.

Drug Takeback Day events will take place across the Commonwealth on Saturday. It's a way for you to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. Events like these keep medications from being misused, abused or accidentally taken.

Kroger will hold job fairs in stores throughout the mid-Atlantic region. The grocer is looking to kill 500 part-time positions. You need to apply online, then go to the store between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for an interview. Opening are in all departments.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District holds a flu shot clinic today. It runs from the 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office Trunk or Treat event at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham.

