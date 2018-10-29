Top Local Stories
Fake money becoming a real problem in Virginia
News
Wind Advisory in effect Sunday evening through mid-day Monday
Weather
Protect your identity with free Shred-A-Thon event in Roanoke
Roanoke
What's News Today: October 29, 2018
Top Stories
Nascar driver honors organ donation advocate who died at age 25
Virginia
Mountain Lake Lodge named 'Hotel of the Year'
News
Breezy Sunday, Rain moves in late
Weather
Man accused of having gun on Campbell County school property arrested
Lynchburg
Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved
2 bound bodies found in NYC were missing Virginia sisters
National
News Headlines
CNN Video
Federal prosecutors charge Pittsburgh suspect with 29 counts
Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved
Virginia State police investigating fatal hit-and-run at Lee Hi Truck Stop
Indonesia Disaster Mitigation Agency via CNN
Debris found in sea off Jakarta after Lion Air plane crash
What's News Today: October 29, 2018
Fake money becoming a real problem in Virginia
U.S. and World News
CNN Video
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers due in court
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Synagogue shooting 'will not break us,' rabbi says at vigil
Broward County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images
Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc due in court
Red Sox beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to win World Series title
Latest Videos
Copyright 2018 CNN
3rd migrant caravan departs despite WH warnings
WSOC via CNN
NC woman fired after racist rant goes viral
Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Soccer team owner leaves impressive legacy behind
Nascar Driver honors Organ Donation Advocate at Martinsville