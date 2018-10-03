What's News Today: October 3, 2018

Pulaski Democrats will meet tonight to select a candidate for Commissioner of the Revenue. Trina Rupe held the position and was expected to run for re-election until her death in August. Those who have filed to run will speak at tonight's meeting.

The gas station at BJ's Wholesale Club opens today in Roanoke. Those who have signed up to be members will get big discounts on gas. The store is expected to open next month. The company announced last October that it will open a store on Hershberger Road.

Radford University will make a major philanthropic announcement today. The school says the gift is record-breaking. Private support to the university goes to student scholarships, research and academic and athletic programs. For the 2017-2018 academic year, nearly 600 scholarships were awarded, totaling $1.6 million.

State health leaders will talk about the importance of the flu vaccine and get their flu shots today. Last year, 80,000 people died because of the flu or complications from the virus. Hundreds of thousands were hospitalized. The flu shot is recommended for anyone over the age of six months.

The Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg will begin taking appointments for the Angel Tree program. It provides gifts to children, whose families are struggling financially. This year, you can only make an appointment online. Walk-in sign-ups will not be taken this year. We have a link on wsls.dot.

NASCAR drivers will raise awareness about breast cancer. Jamie McMurray and Kasey Kahne will help Paint the Curbs Pink at Martinsville Speedway today. Each year, ahead of the fall race, drivers and local survivors come together in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

