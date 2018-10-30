What's News Today: October 30, 2018

Lane closures in Roanoke could impact your commute today and tomorrow. The right southbound lane of Williamson Road between Thursday Avenue and Wayne Street will be closed. Crews will install new curb structures at Sycamore Avenue and Wayne Street. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A service of solidarity, reflection and mourning takes place this evening in Roanoke. Beth Israel Synagogue and Temple Emmanuel will join community leaders following the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 people were killed and six hurt. The service begins at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Emmanuel.

Danville City Council will hold a special work session today. It will receive a presentation from the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Lynchburg City Council and the School Board will hold a joint retreat this evening. They will discuss priorities for the future, characteristics of an excellent school system, funding and facilities needs.

The Center for Innovative Technology brings an entrepreneurship session to Sweet Briar College today. It's part of a series of events happening across the commonwealth, talking about funding sources and programs available for Virginia based researchers.

VDOT will hold an informational meeting about Route 11 in Natural Bridge. A recent study recommends that Route 11 be removed from the National Bridge geological formation. There will be presentation about the study, which offers several options for relocating the highway.

