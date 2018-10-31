What's News Today: October 31, 2018

Lane closures in Roanoke could impact your commute today. The right southbound lane of Williamson Road between Thursday Avenue and Wayne Street will be closed. Crews will install new curb structures at Sycamore Avenue and Wayne Street. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roanoke County holds a ribbon cutting today for improvements to Plantation Road. After the ribbon cutting, they will walk to celebrate the completion of phase 1 of the bicycle, pedestrian and streetscape improvement project. Improvements include a new bike and pedestrian path between Williamson Road and Walrond Drive, trees and a Welcome to Hollins sign.

The Special Olympics of Virginia Big Feet Meet comes to E. C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Middle and high school children will take part in several track events, including the 50 meter wheelchair race, 100 meter assisted walk and 400 meter run.

The Riverfront Parking Lot in Lynchburg will be closed today. Crews will be working to paint lines and number spaces. The Mosaic Parking Lot at the corner of 9th and Jefferson Streets will be open.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys will provide information on its new youth mentoring program today. It received a grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention for $475,000. Over the next three years, it will serve more than 100 youth, involved with the juvenile justice system or at-risk.

Take your child trick-or-treating in downtown Vinton. More than 40 businesses will provide treats for children under the age of 12. During the event, parts of Pollard Street, Walnut Avenue, Jackson Avenue and Cleveland Avenue will be closed. It runs from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Senator Tim Kaine will make a campaign stop at the University of Lynchburg today. He will hold a breakfast to promote voting. Republican Corey Stewart made a campaign stop there on Monday.

Grammy-award winning artist and Liberty University alumnus, TobyMac, will be the featured guest at convocation today. He released his eighth studio album earlier this month. His music career got its start when he joined two others from Liberty to form the Christian music trio DC Talk.

Take the family to Danville Community Market today for Market Monster Mash. There will be groups there handing out candy. There's also pumpkin painting, a slime station, face painting and more. The fun runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

