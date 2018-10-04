What's News Today: October 4, 2018

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation holds an organizational meeting about Creekside Trail Restoration. It will about the status of the trails, volunteer opportunities, fundraising goals and capital improvement requests. As we reported, three sites at the trail were closed in July to deal with erosion issues. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Miller Center.

A meeting takes place in the New River Valley about Interstate 81 improvements. Local business owners and government leaders will view a presentation on improving safety and increasing economic development. This gathering is happening ahead of a public meeting on October 25th.

Roanoke City Council will discuss its legislative agenda. The city is continuing its support for banning some styrofoam and plastic bags. It pushed for it the last two years, but failed.

Radford City Schools holds an Inclusion Day kick off event today for Disability Awareness Month. The Charlottesville Cardinals and Roanoke Stars Wheelchair Basketball Teams will be there. The players will talk to the students and play a scrimmage game with students and staff.

The gas station at Bj's Wholesale Club opens today in Roanoke. Those who have signed up to be members will get big discounts on gas. The store is expected to open next month. The company announced last October that it will open a store on Hershberger Road. It was originally scheduled to open yesterday, but that was delayed to today.



