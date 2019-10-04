What's News Today: October 4, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

There's a ribbon cutting today, honoring a fallen Carroll County Deputy. The Curtis Bartlett Fitness Center is located in the old Twin County Regional Healthcare building in Galax. The space will have a workout space for law enforcement, medical personnel and other first responders. The Army veteran died in a crash in 2017 while responding to a police chase.

The Lynchburg Museum celebrates scouting at "First Friday." The museum will display images from scout organizations from the 1940s through 1980s. The first Boy Scout troop in Lynchburg started in 1926, with the Girl Scouts dating back to 1912. The exhibit will be made up of uniforms, photographs and instruction books. The museum will have extended hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Admission is free.

This is the last weekend for the State Fair of Virginia. Walk through gardens, view prize-winning animals, enjoy food and the rides. The fair runs through Sunday in Doswell.

Celebrate 100 years of Wasena this weekend. Businesses there will have special deals. There's also a raffle with proceeds benefiting future neighborhood projects.

