What's News Today: October 5, 2018

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds a workforce summit this morning. Speakers will talk about finding and keeping talent and the skills needed in today's workforce. Area business leaders, school superintendents and workforce leaders will speak. It begins at 7:45 at the alliance headquarters in Lynchburg.

The Free the Shelters campaign is paying adoption fees at three shelters that rescued animals displaced by Hurricane Florence. One of those shelters is Angels of Assisi in Roanoke. Today through Sunday, you can get the deal. The shelter is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

Several companies in the New River Valley will celebrate National Manufacturing Day. Middle school students will visit volvo Trucks and Korona Candles, learning about manufacturing and potential careers.

A new place to watch the Virginia Tech game opens in Blacksburg today. Buffalo Wild Wings will open in the a new location on Prices Fork Road, where Wicked Taco used to be.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia will hold a dedication ceremony for its Magic Room. Children who are about to undergo a procedure or a sibling can get a token to go into the room and pick out a toy to keep.

The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour kicks off today. Eight homes will will be open for tours today through Sunday. Proceeds raised from the event benefit several local charities. The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $35.

CHIP of Roanoke Valley holds its annual Fall Festival and Dental Day. It features dental screenings for children under the age of five with Medicaid and their caregivers. You do need an appointment for the screenings. There will be several activities. Several community organizations will be there as well.

