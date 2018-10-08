What's News Today: October 8, 2018

The Danville Public Library System will close today. Both the Ruby Archie and Westover branches will close for staff development. Both will re-open tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

A new café opens at the Hotel Roanoke. STEAM Coffee and Eatery will provide all day grab and go service. The café is in the conference center and celebrates the region's rail heritage.

The Martinsville Fire Department and Water Resources Department will flush fire hydrants this week. This week, work will be done in all areas west of Market Street and north of the railroad.

The bridge on Odd Fellows Road over the railroad tracks will close today. VDOT will replace the bridge. The work is expected to take a year. This is part of the Odd Fellows Road improvement plan.

A free flu shot clinic continues for veterans. The Salem VA Medical Center is holding a drive-thru flu clinic weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. VA community clinics in Danville, Lynchburg, Staunton, Tazewell and Wytheville will also offer the flu vaccine weekdays from 8:30 to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.