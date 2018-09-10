What's News Today: September 10, 2018

The Roanoke Planning Commission will talk about greenways today. The Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission is updating is 2007 plan. The new plan lists goals for the next ten years. It includes on and off road routes and the need to tie neighborhoods to the network.

401 Peer Center holds an open house today. It's a peer-to-peer program helping those recovering from mental health and substance abuse. The facility provides resources for learning, including computer skills, peer engagement, recovery education, and recreational opportunities. The center is located next door to the New River Valley Community Services Center in Radford.

Today kicks off Arts@VirginiaTech Week. Activities will celebrate the arts in different disciplines. There will be workshops, performances and lectures throughout the week.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will discuss renovations at Forest Middle School. The school board is looking to enter into a contract for architectural and engineering services at a cost of $950,000. It's requesting to use some of the $3.2 million in savings from the Liberty Middle and High School gym projects to pay for the services.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia will make what it calls a "momentous announcement" today. President and CEO Travis Staton will make the announcement this morning at 10 a.m.

Those opposed to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will hold a news conference today. They will talk about technical, social, racial and environment concerns about the pipeline. Today's news conference is happening one day ahead of the Air Control Board's public hearing on issuing an air permit for the project.

Governor Northam launches a new partnership today, aimed at keeping you safe on the roads. The partnership is with a Virginia transportation company and a group, developing alcohol-detection prototypes that use sensors to determine a driver's blood alcohol content level. If it's above the legal limit, it will prevent the car from starting.



