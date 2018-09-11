What's News Today: September 11, 2018

One of the people, accused of murder in the death of Lynchburg teen Raymond Wood, will appear in court today for motions hearings. Victor Rodas and will be in a Bedford County courtroom. He is one of the five people charged in the case. All five are allegedly members of the MS-13 gang.

Mission BBQ offers a special deal for first responders today. Fire, police and first responders will receive a free sandwich today. The restaurant is offering the deal "as a small gesture of our thanks for all you do to Protect, Serve and Save."

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation will observe the National Day of Service and Remembrance today. It will honor veterans over the age of 50 and their spouses with a Veterans Pinning Ceremony and White Rose Ceremony.

The Henry County Chamber's Leadership Development Program begins today. It's for the next generation of leaders, who are needed to serve on boards, commissions, community groups or elected positions. The nine week program shows participants how to develop leadership skills and show opportunities for service.

Danville Parks and Recreation holds a Senior Expo today. There will be blood pressure checks, balance tests, hearing checks and more. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballou Recreation Center.

The Roanoke School Board will talk about adding a modular building at James Breckinridge Middle School. The temporary building will have three classrooms, restroom facilities and an office. The building is expected to be in place for two years. Upfront costs are around $325,000 with monthly costs at $5,600.

