What's News Today: September 12, 2018

Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg, between Moormans Road and Old Forest Road will be closed today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Water Resources crews will remove debris from the College Lake intake pipe ahead of the possible arrival of Hurricane Florence.

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam will travel to Southside today as part of her Back to School tour. She will visit Northside Preschool, Grove Park Preschool, and Harvest Corner Child Kare Center. The goal is to hear the needs of local teachers, while raising awareness about the importance of child development from birth to five years of age.

An economic development announcement will be made this morning in Chatham. The Deputy secretary for Rural Development, Cassidy Rasnick, will be there. The announcement takes place at 10:30 a.m. at Reid Street Gallery.

United Healthcare holds a job fair today for unemployed moms and others who are re-entering the workforce. The United for Work program is a partnership with Chip. It works with moms on interview skills, budgeting and money and health. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the CHIP office in downtown Roanoke.

Virginia Western Community College and the Roanoke Higher Education Authority hold a grand opening for the new culinary arts facility. The $6 million construction project has created 7,800 square feet of kitchen, storage, classroom and office space.

