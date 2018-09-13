What's News Today: September 13, 2018

The United Way of Central Virginia holds the first of five campaign kickoff events today. The organization helped more than 60,000 people in 2017. This year's campaign is focused on the community collaborating to make a difference. Today's event is at Second Stage in Amherst, starting at noon.

The man, accused of killing two people in Wythe County, will be in court today. Dylan McGlothlin is charged with capital murder. Aiden Dawson and Raymond Rodriguez were killed on Reed Creek Drive in November. The sheriff's office says the two victims were best friends and knew the people who are charged with killing them.

