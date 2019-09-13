What's News Today: September 13, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Roanoke kicks off Welcoming Week today. The city and local partners will hold a number of community events, aimed at bringing together immigrants, refugees, and native-born residents to promote an inclusive and welcoming community. Events will take place for the next week.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg. Lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through next Friday on 12th and Monroe Streets. Crews will install fiber optic cables.

The Linkhorne Drop-off Recycling Center in Lynchburg will close today. The city is looking for an alternative site. The city's six other sites will remain open.

A former Radford University student, accused of stabbing her roommate to death, will have her case heard by a grand jury today. Luisa Cutting is accused in the death of Alexa Cannon inside their apartment in January. Cutting's attorney says mental issues are a factor.

Celebrate A Night with the National Champions. The Virginia Men's Basketball program will hold the special event, celebrating its first NCAA title. The event, featuring coach Tony Bennett and several players starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

There's a big food truck rodeo in Christiansburg tonight. Enjoy a night of great food, beer, wine and live entertainment. It's starts at 5 p.m. on Main Street.

