What's News Today: September 16, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The mother of a four month old who died will be sentenced today. Diana Hazelwood plead guilty in December to murder and cruelty in the death of Charlee Ford. The medical examiner says the infant died of sudden unexpected infant death, with an undetermined manner of death.

Roanoke City Council will discuss old Fire Station Number 1 today. The city entered a contract to sell the building to Old School Partners II in June 2018. Closing was initially expected in January, but the deadline was extended to allow for negotiations with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources over the perpetual preservation easement. The contract will be amended to include the easement with closing now expected in February.

The City of Roanoke will officially buy the property on Salem Avenue for the new bus depot at the end of the month. Until work begins, the city will continue to use it as a pay lot. City council will vote today to sell monthly parking permits for $35 per month. There's no work on when work will begin for the new depot.

This week is Try Transit Week in Virginia. RIDE Solutions has partnered with Valley Metro to offer two free trip passes. You need to register online with RIDE Solutions to get yours. Riders who log their trips will be eligible for prizes.

Sustainability Week continues in Blacksburg. The goal is to get people to think about way of being more eco-friendly at home, work and school. Events, including a bike parade, sustainable brewery tour and discussion, will take place throughout the week, with a goal to "Celebrate-Education-Motivate."

The Main Street Renewal Project kicks off today in Lynchburg. The multi-million dollar project will update water and sewer lines, storm systems and underground electrical equipment. Work will take place on Main Street between 8th and 12th Streets and on 10th Street and will take two years to complete.

