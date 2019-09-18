What's News Today: September 18, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A lane closure in Lynchburg could impact your commute this morning. From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., expect delays on Church Street at the intersection of Seventh and Eighth Streets. AEP crews will be working in this area.

Five Virginia businesses will take part in VietnamWood, the leading woodworking machinery and manufacturing show in southeast Asia. JL Gardner Hardwoods in Axton and BOSS Lumber in Galax will have representative there. They will work the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to meet and network with potential lumber and forest product consumers in the region.

More than 5,000 seventh graders from the region will be at the Salem Civic Center for the first ever Career Quest. They will learn about career possibilities available to them when they graduate, with more than three dozens businesses represented. All seventh graders in the Commonwealth must pick a career path to guide the rest of their schooling. This event gives them the information they need to make an informed decision.

Virginia Western Community College hosts "I Persist." Panelists will share their stories of the obstacles they overcame to get an education, leading to their careers. If you would like to attend, the discussion begins at noon in Whitman Theater.

