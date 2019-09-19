What's News Today: September 19, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Garden Club of Virginia formally presents its landscape renovation on the North Lawn of Point of Honor. The new design reflects the classic Federal-era style, matching that of the home. It was built in 1815 and is run by the Lynchburg Museum.

The State Board of Education will discuss Danville City Schools request for a division-level review. During the last school year, a School Improvement Technical Assistance Plan was in place to support improvements, including an improvement plan, and professional development. A contractor was also provided to support improvement efforts. According to the State Board of Education, Danville's pass rate for SOLs was well below state average last school year.

September is Child Passenger Safety Month. To make sure your little one is safe in the car, Safe Kids Southwest Virginia and Carilion Children's will hold a car seat safety check today. You can get your child seat check from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today in Roanoke Fire Station number six on Jamison Avenue.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.