What's News Today: September 26, 2018

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A pulse release of water will take place today from Lake Moomaw. Water levels will rise on the Jackson River by three to four-and-a-half feet between 6 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The release is done to improve water quality and habitat in the Lower Jackson River.

Today is the last day for you to submit nominations for Roanoke's Citizen of the Year. Nominees must live in the city. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. at the City Clerk's Office.

The Bedford Avenue Bridge in Lynchburg will closed to traffic today. Inspections will take place of the concrete bridge deck. Detours are in place. The bridge is expected to re-open tomorrow.

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority will hear a recommendation today on how to move trash. A working group has studied whether continuing to move trash by train or switching to truck delivery is more cost effective.

There's a new place to shop in Roanoke. Ollie's Bargain Outlet will celebrate the grand opening of its Valley View location this morning. It's located where Toys-R-Us was. NASCAR star Denny Hamlin will be there to celebrate the grand opening.

The exit ramp for Wonju Street from Route 220 northbound will close today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. VDOT will repair the storm water inlet in the exit ramp. The closure is expected to happen again tomorrow.

The Rural Broadband Technology Solutions Summit continues today in Botetourt County. National and international thought and technology leaders will talk about ways to help Botetourt and other rural communities improve broadband access and connectivity.

The Collective Response Coalition will talk about ways to combat the opioid epidemic. The group is made up of local, state and federal government agencies, as well as private sector groups. They have a goal to increase access to substance use treatment, identify gaps in services and address the impact the epidemic is having on employers.

The two candidate from Virginia, running for U.S. Senate, will face off in a debate tonight. Incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Corey Stewart will take questions. The debate is moderated by Meet the Press Moderator Chuck Todd. It starts at 7 p.m. You can watch it live here on WSLS 10.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.