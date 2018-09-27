What's News Today: September 27, 2018

The exit ramp for Wonju Street from Route 220 northbound will close today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. VDOT will repair the storm water inlet in the exit ramp.

The state Board of Education is expected to release school accreditation results today. The state says the standards are designed to "ensure that an effective educational program is established and maintained." Results take into account SOL test results and graduation rates. Roanoke City Schools expect all but one school will be fully accredited, with Hurt Park Elementary expected to be accredited with conditions. Lynchburg City Schools expects to see improvements from last year, where 7 of 16 schools were accredited.

The Roanoke County School Board could vote to award a contract for renovations at Cave Spring High School. Three bids were received for the project, ranging from $33 million to $36 million. The original budget for the project was $31 million. Construction is expected to start in January and wrap up by June 2020.

The Virginia House of Delegates, Privileges and Elections Committee will meet today to talk about redistricting. In June, a federal court ordered the state redraw its legislative maps, saying some districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. House Republicans have filed their version of the map, altering 30 house districts. House Democrats unveiled a plan last month to fix the 11 districts in questions. The court set a deadline of October 30th.

The Bedford D-Day Memorial holds a Lunchbox Lecture today. Dorothy Braden Bruce of Lynchburg served as a codebreaker during World War II. She will talk about her experience, working for the military, while housed in a special facility and sworn to secrecy. The lecture begins at noon at the memorial.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will set up a collection site today for pesticides. It will take unwanted, outdated or banned pesticides and dispose of them safely. The collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the Southern States in Chatham.

Hundreds are expected to attend the Pink Promise Luncheon today. It's a fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge. Breast cancer survivor and advocate Heidi Floyd is the keynote speaker. 10 News anchor Jenna Zibton will serve as emcee.

Two internal candidate for Lynchburg Police Chief will give presentations today. They could replace Raul Diaz, who left the department to return to the U.S. Air Force as a special investigations agent.

God's Pit Crew will assembly blessing buckets this evening. The organization has sent more than 7,000 to North and South Carolina following Hurricane Florence. If you want to help, they will be assembling the buckets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the distribution center in Danville.

