What's News Today: September 28, 2018

The New River Health District offers free flu shots at a drive-in clinic today. The shots are available to those 18 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radford Fire and Rescue station on Wadsworth Street.

A hearing takes place about pipelines today. A federal appeals court halted work on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline through 20 miles of national forest land earlier this week. Environmental groups requested the stay. A spokesperson for the pipeline says the forest service conducted a thorough review and the court's ruling will not have a significant impact on the construction schedule.

Carilion Clinic holds a pain management conference today. Workers in the medical field are expected to attending, discussing the opioid epidemic, health disparity in pain management and alternative therapies.

The Big Feet Meet returns to William Fleming High School. Hundreds of middle and high school students from around 40 schools will compete in a number of events, including running and walking events, softball throw, shot put and javelin. The athletes will receive ribbons throughout the day.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA holds a walk-in rabies clinic today. The mobile clinic will be set up in the parking lot of the SPCA between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Vaccines are $15 each. You do not need an appointment.

The State Fair of Virginia gets underway today in Doswell. Today, you can get $5 off admission by donating five Food Lion branded non-perishable food items. The fair runs through October 7th.

