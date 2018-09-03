What's News Today: September 3, 2018

Buena Vista celebrates Labor Day with its annual Festival and Parade. This event serves as the kickoff for the fall political campaigns. There is a parade at 9:30 a.m., where many politicians and candidates will walk. Political speeches will start at 11 a.m. The festival continues into the afternoon with music, food and fireworks.

The Lynchburg Humane Society will be open today, in hopes of increasing adoptions. It's the first time the organization has opened on the holiday. Recently it has seen an increase in dogs and cats. It has a Labor of Love promotion today, where cats, kittens and dogs will be free.

The Fill the Boot campaign kicks off today in Lynchburg. They are hoping to raise $27,000 this week for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters will collect donations at Kroger and Walmart stores and at fire stations in the city this week.

