What's News Today: September 4, 2018

Road work will resume this afternoon. Work zones will return to interstates and major highways after being lifted on Friday for the holiday weekend. Work zones will return starting at noon.

Roanoke City Council will talk about returning money to state, received for Deschutes Brewery. The city received $3 million from the Virginia Economic development Partnership Authority to pay for land for the brewery. Because of changes in the scope and timing of project, that money must be returned to the state. Deschutes bought the property, without state assistance, for $3.2 million. That money will go into the Economic Development contingency account.

The Blacksburg Planning Commission holds a public hearing tonight about the old Blacksburg Middle School property. The developer is asking to have part of the property rezoned for a mix of commercial, retail, office, restaurant and residential. The remainder could become townhomes.

The Roanoke County Construction Committee meets today. The board will meet in closed session for contract negotiations, possible about construction at Cave Spring High School. Action is not expected from the closed session.

CSX Railroad will close the rail crossing at Concord Turnpike near Winston Ridge Road today. The closure is expected to last for five days. Detours will be in place.

Danville City Council could change the city's assembly ordinance tonight. The changes are meant to help prevent tragedies like what happened in Charlottesville last year. It would become more detailed, increasing the amount of notice you have to give the city to hold an event. It also limits signs and includes a list of banned items.

The Roanoke County Planning Commission holds a public hearing about expansion at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. The center wants to build a raptor rehabilitation building on the property. After winning the funding, some neighbors are challenging the construction.

The Floyd County man, charged with murder in his girlfriend's overdose death, is expected to enter a plea in court today. Chody Graham is charged with felony homicide for the 2016 death of Kiersten Flynn. In July, Graham was found to be mentally able to stand trial after seeing treatment at Central State Hospital in Petersburg.

The Lynchburg man, who police say fired shots during a family argument, will go before a grand jury today. Christopher Phelps faces charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The alleged shooting happened at a home on Hartford Street in May. No one was hit by the gunfire.

