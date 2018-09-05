What's News Today: September 5, 2018

The U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a hearing today about social media and elections. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg will testify. Congress continues looking into the role of other nations on social media during the 2016 election. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia is vice-chairman of the committee.

Governor Northam makes a stop at Liberty University as part of his Medical Grand Rounds Tour. Northam will talk about the opioid crisis in Virginia. He will speak to students and faculty at the university's College of Osteopathic Medicine. In 2017, there were 1,227 overdose death due to opioids in the commonwealth.

Operators of the Gathright Dam will conduct a pulse release of water today from Lake Moomaw. This will cause water levels to rise on the Jackson River between three and four-and-a-half feet between 6 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The release is done to improve water quality and habitat in the Lower Jackson River.

Virginia Tech holds a town hall meeting on drones. The university is a leader in drone research, with hundreds of students and faculty flying drones for research, fun and education. With the popularity of the devices, the university enacted a set policies and procedures for flying drones on Virginia Tech property. The policy was developed after talking to many different user groups over the course of a year. Today's meeting will talk about the school's policies.

The Montgomery-Christiansburg Citizens Academy kicks off tonight. It's an eight week course, where those who registered will learn how government works. They'll get a hands-on look at police, fire and rescue, public works and more.

An economic development announcement will be made in Henry County today. The announcement is tourism-related. Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Bettina Ring, will be there. The announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m. at Mountain Valley Brewing.

CSX Railroad will close the rail crossing at Concord Turnpike near Winston Ridge Road today. The closure is expected to last for five days. Detours will be in place.

