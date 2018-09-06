What's News Today: September 6, 2018

Road work in Rockbridge County could cause delay for your morning commute. Houston Street will be closed from Spotswood to Main Street. Jordan Street will be closed from Colonial Lane to Main Street. Crews will work on water lines. The closure is expected to last until 8 a.m.

The Taubman Museum of Art holds a grand opening celebration for its Drive! Exhibit. The ticketed event gives you a first look at a rare collection of one-of-a-kind concept cars and celebrity-owned roadsters. Tickets for the event are $90.

A fundraiser will be held for the Lynchburg Dog Park. You can buy a 50/50 raffle ticket at tonight' Lynchburg Hillcats Game. Last month's flood caused damage to the fencing around the park and left it covered with debris. Park officials says repairs will cost about $18.000.

