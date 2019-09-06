What's News Today: September 6, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Head to Lynchburg for the Get Downtown Street Festival. There's local vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more. It's Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For those impacted by Norfolk Southern furloughs, the union representing employees will hold an information session today. They will talk about Railroad Retirement Benefits and give out information about companies that are hiring.

Virginia Tech President, Timothy Sands, will deliver the State of the University address today. He will reflect on the previous year and talk about his goals for the year ahead. The address begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Moss Arts Center.

If you see increased emergency vehicles at the Roanoke Industrial Center, don't be alarmed. It's just a drill. A dozen agencies, including police, fire and EMS will take part in a Hazardous Materials Exercise today and tomorrow. You may see smoke and other props to make the drill seem realistic. If you have a scanner, you will hear "this is a drill" before any radio traffic.

God's Pit Crew is collecting supplies to help with Hurricane Dorian relief. It will collect bottled water and supplies needed for its Blessing Buckets. Collection will take place today and tomorrow at the Galax Walmart and Danville Sam's Club.

Middle Border Forward holds its VISION Quest Community Project Idea Pitch Competition. Up to six people in Danville and Pittsylvania County will pitch their community changing ideas, for a chance to win $5,000.

One of the two people, accused of killing a woman in Carroll County, will be in court today for a hearing. Codie Fletcher is charged with first-degree-murder in the death of Lexi Taylor. The Carroll County Sheriff says Fletcher, Taylor and Kayla Fulton knew each other because they used meth. The sheriff believes Fletcher and Fulton tried to rob Taylor of her drugs.

