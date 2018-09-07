What's News Today: September 7, 2018

The Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center in Lexington celebrates a new Nature Trail today. It was designed and created by students at Washington and Lee University. The trail features activity and sensory stations.

Today is the last day to pre-order a t-shirt or sweatshirt from the Lynchburg Fire Department. The shirts pay tribute to the 135th anniversary of the fire department. Proceeds benefit Centra Founation's Mammograms Annually A Must Fund, The Alan Pearson Regional Cancer Patient Support Fund and the Lynchburg Fire Department Museum.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands will deliver the State of the University Address today. Sands will reflect on the last school year and talk about his goals for the school in the current year. The address begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Moss Arts Center.

