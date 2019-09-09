What's News Today: September 9, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The trial begins today for the man, accused of murdering a Roanoke motel owner. Timothy Church is accused of killing Ish Patel with a baseball bat and assaulting his wife and daughter. It happened inside the Starlight Motel office on Melrose Avenue in January 2018.

The man, accused of killing three people on Bent Mountain, is scheduled to enter a plea today in court. Police say Trevor Charles gunned down 18-year-old Miranda Trump, 20-year-old Brandon Dekle and 21-year-old Cole Kennedy in June 2018. He faces two counts of capital murder, three counts of first-degree murder and gun charges.

The City of Roanoke holds a community meeting for the Melrose-Orange Target Area. There will be an update on the Community Solutions Center and new playground. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Goodwill on Melrose.

Roadwork begins today that could impact your commute in Lynchburg. A mini-roundabout will be built at the intersection of Yorktown Avenue and Atherholt Road.

Roadwork begins today in Highland County. Crews will replace part of the bridge on Route 654 over a tributary of the Bull Pasture River. Detours are in place. Work is expected to last through the end of October.

Lane closures will be in place daily on Buchanan Street in Lynchburg. From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., crews will repave the street. Traffic will be down to one lane.

The governor's Commission to Examine Racial Inequity meets for the first time today in Richmond. The commission will review Virginia law, recommending changes to any that promote inequity or discrimination.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds a Technology Training Information Session today. The training program helps people get the skills needed for a career in the tech industry. The program lasts as little as three months, with financial assistance available for tuition, books and exam fees. Today's session begins at noon at the Roanoke Jobs Campus.

Paving begins today on the Mill Mountain spur in Roanoke. Access to the Mill Mountain Zoo, Discovery Center and Roanoke Star will be restricted this week.

New College Institute kicks off Engineering Week today. The week begins with tours of the Newport News Shipbuilding Mobile Experience Lab.

Roanoke's Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence meets tonight. The task force was formed by city council to address gun violence, review alternatives used in other communities and make recommendations to city council on how to implement the proposals to reduce gun violence. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Williams Memorial Baptist Church on Carroll Ave.

