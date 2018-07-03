Witness describes deadly motorcycle crash in front of her business in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va.- - State police identified 45-year-old Robert Cowan II of Wytheville as the man who was riding a motorcycle that crashed in Christiansburg ending a high speed chase Monday afternoon.

It was the end of the workday for Julie Edwards at Hook Ups Plus. But a deadly crash in front of her business stopped her from leaving. She was a witness to it all.

"Lost total control. It was like an explosion, actually. When he hit the telephone pole it was a mess. A very bad mess, unfortunately," said Edwards.

Edwards says the motorcycle driven by 45-year-old Robert Cowan of Wytheville was going at a high speed before hitting this utility pole. Cowan died at the scene.

"It was difficult. Having seen it firsthand," said Edwards.

You can still see shattered pieces of the motorcycle a day after the crash.

"I came outside to let the police officers know that his backpack have flown into the gutter in front of the business and he was laying there. Right in the entrance," Edwards said.

State police say Cowan was driving in a reckless manner when a trooper attempted to stop him on Interstate 81 between the Radford exits.

There are guidelines on when deciding whether to undertake or continue pursuits. In the policy provided to us by state police factors include:

(1) the seriousness of the violator's offense, and its relationship to community safety;

(2) the time, day, and location of the pursuit;

(3) weather and roadway conditions;

(4) vehicular and pedestrian traffic or presence;

(5) familiarity with the roadway;

(6) capability of pursuit and pursued vehicles;

(7) pursuit speeds;

(8) evasive tactics employed by the violator; and

(9) other available means of apprehension, such as obtaining a warrant for identified violators or use of aviation support.



So far, state police has not responded to our request if they were in compliance with the policy during this chase.



