2 dead, 3 hospitalized after Interstate 81 crash in Botetourt County

Snapshot taken at 1:26 p.m. from a VDOT camera

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Rick Garletts with Virginia State Police said five people were in the vehicle when it crashed at 1:02 p.m.

The two who died were ejected from the car and died at the scene.

The driver was flown from the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital by an ambulance, according to Garletts.

Southbound traffic and the left northbound lane are now open as the reconstruction team conducts its investigation.

Traffic backups in the northbound direction are 5 miles, as of 2:26 p.m., according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash has shut down Interstate 81 in both directions Friday afternoon.

At mile marker 164.7, about 3 miles north of the Buchanan exit, all lanes are closed in both directions.

A medical helicopter is at the scene.

Expect delays if you're heading that direction.

