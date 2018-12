ROANOKE, Va. - VDOT is asking drivers to avoid I-81 in southwestern Virginia and northeast Tennessee due to a 20-mile backup.

Tractor-trailers getting stuck on inclines and accidents are the cause of the backup, and emergency response teams are working to get those tractor-trailers moving again.

VDOT says it is working with local law enforcement to clear stuck cars and get roads plowed.

