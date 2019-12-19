Crash caused delays on I-581 northbound

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

This crash has been cleared, as of 2:44 p.m., according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

VDOT is reporting an accident on I-581 north at mile marker 1 in Roanoke, near the Orange Avenue exit.

The north left shoulder, left and center lanes are all closed.

10 News reporters say emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the accident, but it is causing some backups.

We’re told this involves a flatbed truck.

No word on any injuries.

Stay with 10 News for updates on this story.