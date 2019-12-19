43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

43ºF

Traffic

Crash caused delays on I-581 northbound

Margaret Kreger, Assistant News Director

Tags: Roanoke
Interstate 581 backed up after a crash on Dec. 19, 2019. (VDOT)

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE

This crash has been cleared, as of 2:44 p.m., according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

VDOT is reporting an accident on I-581 north at mile marker 1 in Roanoke, near the Orange Avenue exit.

The north left shoulder, left and center lanes are all closed.

10 News reporters say emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the accident, but it is causing some backups.

We’re told this involves a flatbed truck.

No word on any injuries.

Stay with 10 News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.