Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on Interstate 81 South in Montgomery County
Crash happened at mile marker 126
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Southbound Interstate 81 traffic is at a near stand-still in Montgomery County after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
The tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 126, which is about two miles south of the Ironto exit, temporarily closed all southbound lanes.
Now, only the right lane and right shoulder are open 2.5 miles.
