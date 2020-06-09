87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Traffic

Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on Interstate 81 South in Montgomery County

Crash happened at mile marker 126

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Interstate 81, New River Valley, Montgomery County
Screenshot of a VDOT camera taken at 3:06 p.m. on June 9, 2020. Shows the backup at mile marker 128 caused by a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 126.
Screenshot of a VDOT camera taken at 3:06 p.m. on June 9, 2020. Shows the backup at mile marker 128 caused by a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 126. (Virginia Department of Transportation)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Southbound Interstate 81 traffic is at a near stand-still in Montgomery County after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 126, which is about two miles south of the Ironto exit, temporarily closed all southbound lanes.

Now, only the right lane and right shoulder are open 2.5 miles.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: