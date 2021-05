Crash on Interstate 81 on May 13, 2021 at mile marker 138 in the southbound lanes.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – First responders are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 that has closed all southbound lanes.

At mile marker 138, about a mile north of the Salem exit for Route 619 and Route 112, a tractor-trailer crash has also closed the northbound left lane and left shoulder.

VDOT has not given estimates on how long delays are at this time.

Below is an approximate location of where the crash happened.