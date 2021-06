Southbound traffic on Interstate 81 at mile marker 143. Screenshot taken at 2:52 p.m. on June 2, 2021.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire is causing major delays for drivers on Interstate 81 on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire at mile marker 142, about a mile south of the I-581 interchange, has closed both the southbound right lane and right shoulder.

As of 2:45 p.m., traffic backups are approximately 5.5 miles.