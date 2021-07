CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Those planning to drive on US 29 in Campbell County should adjust their routes.

A tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday morning has closed the road in both directions near Browns MIll Road, according to VDOT.

Emergency responders are at the scene and evaluating the situation.

VDOT has put two detours in place as the road remains closed:

U.S. 29N to Route 699 to Route 761 to 501N to Route 686 to Route 685 to U.S. 29

U.S. 29S to Route 24 to Route 682 to U.S. 29.