Accidents, disabled tractor-trailers cause delays up and down I-81

Accidents and disabled tractor-trailers are causing delays throughout the region.

According to Virginia State Police, there are 23 disabled cars and 14 crashes in the Appomattox area, 13 disabled cars and six crashes in the Wytheville area and 15 disabled cars and 13 crashes in the Salem area as of 5:30 p.m.

Below is a county by county breakdown of accidents on I-81:

ROANOKE COUNTY

At mile marker 134, a car accident has closed the southbound right lane and right shoulder.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

At mile marker 112, a disabled tractor-trailer has closed the southbound right shoulder.

PULASKI COUNTY

A disabled tractor-trailer at mile marker 98 has closed the southbound left lane.

Another disabled tractor-trailer at southbound mile marker 95 has backed up traffic two miles.

WYTHE COUNTY

A disabled tractor-trailer has closed the southbound right lane and shoulder at mile marker 78.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

At mile marker 19.6, a disabled tractor-trailer has caused traffic to backup about 6 miles.

