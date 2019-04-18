Accidents up and down I-81 cause delays in Salem, Botetourt County, Rockbridge County

ROANOKE, Va. - Accidents up and down I-81 are causing major delays in Salem, as well as Botetourt and Rockbridge counties, according to Virginia Department of Transportation.

A tractor-trailer accident has caused a 6-mile backup in Rockbridge County on I-81 at mile marker 189. All north lanes are closed, as of 4:37 p.m.

Drivers can also expect delays in Botetourt County at mile marker 170 on I-81. As of 4:24 p.m., traffic is backed up for about 4 miles. The south right shoulder is closed.

In Salem, an accident has caused a 5-mile backup near mile marker 137 on I-81. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed, as of 4:40 p.m.

