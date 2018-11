AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - US-60 is blocked in Amherst County near the Rockbridge County line due to icy conditions and downed trees, according to VDOT.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes are closed as of 9:09 p.m.

US 60 in Amherst County is blocked near the Rockbridge County line due to icy conditions and downed trees. Avoid the area. Check https://t.co/q8BjJ0jUpm for updates. — VDOT Lynchburg (@VaDOTLynchburg) November 16, 2018

