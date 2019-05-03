Bridge over I-81 in Pulaski County to be raised, set to reopen in September

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - VDOT is closing a bridge in Pulaski County so that it can be raised.

The bridge over Interstate 81 at exit 92 is now closed as part of a bridge jacking project.

The project will raise the bridge to increase its clearance over I-81 along with additional repairs.

During the closure, drivers will need to use the service road between exit 89 and 94 for access.

Lane closures may be in place between mile markers 90 to Exit 92 on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound with shoulder closures on I-81 northbound.

Additional alternating northbound and southbound mobile lane closures are also possible during the project.

VDOT says the bridge will remain closed through the summer and the project is expected to be completed in September 2019.



