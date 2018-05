MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Both the southbound right lane and right shoulder of Interstate 81 are closed due to a vehicle fire in Montgomery County.

The car fire is at mile marker 122.8, according to VDOT.

Originally, all southbound lanes had to be closed.

As of 5:29 p.m., VDOT reports that traffic backups are approximately 5 miles in the southbound lanes.

