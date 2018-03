A look at mile marker 128.4 at 5 p.m. Credit: VDOT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Those driving north on Interstate 81 should expect significant delays this evening.

At mile marker 130.1, a multi-vehicle crash has closed the north left lane and left shoulder.

As of 4:53 p.m. VDOT is reporting that traffic backups are about 6 miles.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.