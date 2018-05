A crash in the northbound lanes at mile marker 172.5 on Interstate 81. Taken from a VDOT cam at 3:20 p.m.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Drivers heading north should expect delays in Botetourt County.

A crash in the northbound lanes at mile marker 172.5, a few miles south of the Natural Bridge exit, has the north right lane, as well as both shoulders, closed.

