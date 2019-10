Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A crash has caused delays on US-220 alternate in Botetourt County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the multi-vehicle crash happened near Read Mountain Road.

As of 8 a.m., all southound lanes are closed and the northbound left turn lane is blocked due to the accident.

