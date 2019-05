ROANOKE, Va. - Multiple lanes are blocked off after a crash occurred involving a motorcycle along Interstate 581.

Roanoke dispatch says local officers are on scene now, but there are no reports of any injuries

According to V-DOT and Roanoke City dispatch, it happened near Elm Avenue and Orange Avenue.

Drivers should expect delays in the coming hours.

This is a developing story, we will update you as we learn more from police.

