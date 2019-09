ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A crash on I-81 in Roanoke County is causing delays Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a pickup truck ran off the highway around 5:15 a.m. and into the median around mile marker 142, closing the northbound left lane and shoulder.

No injuries resulted from the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

Authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

